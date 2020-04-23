In 2019, Girls in ICT Day events reached an estimated 20,000 girls. This impressive number testifies to the enormous momentum this event continues to generate, and to the growing recognition of its importance by countries worldwide.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative backed by ITU Member States in Plenipotentiary Resolution 70 (Rev. Busan, 2014) to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of information and communication technologies. Resolution 70 calls for all ITU members to celebrate and commemorate International Girls in ICT Day on the fourth Thursday of April every year.





